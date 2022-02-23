Zscaler (ZS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.42 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Zscaler from $385.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.86.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

