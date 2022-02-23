Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VLN opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96.

VLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $318,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

