Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

