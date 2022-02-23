NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $67.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NYSE NXRT opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $86.88.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

