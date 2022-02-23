Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.