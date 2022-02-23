Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ INVZ opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $13.88.
Several research firms have weighed in on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
