LendingTree (TREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect LendingTree to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TREE stock opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $103.80 and a fifty-two week high of $341.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
A number of analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.