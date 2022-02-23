LendingTree (TREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect LendingTree to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $103.80 and a fifty-two week high of $341.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

