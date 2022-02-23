Analyzing Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sovos Brands and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.33%. Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 460.17%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A -160.23% -50.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and Stryve Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $560.07 million 2.41 $10.82 million N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($1.18) -2.04

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Stryve Foods on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

