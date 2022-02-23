Analyzing Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Canaan has a beta of 4.2, meaning that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canaan and Peraso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $68.61 million 11.59 -$32.96 million $0.56 8.98 Peraso $6.80 million 2.97 -$3.78 million ($0.95) -2.44

Peraso has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canaan. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 22.67% 42.50% 21.41% Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canaan and Peraso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canaan beats Peraso on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Peraso

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

