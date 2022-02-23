Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($4.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.05). Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 333,240 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

