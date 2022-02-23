Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SIX opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,936,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 506,812 shares of company stock worth $19,134,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 109,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

