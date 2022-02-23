Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFIE. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

