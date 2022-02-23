Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFIE. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.31.
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
