Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $123.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.59. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

