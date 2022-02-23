Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $229.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.08.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

