Truist Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ opened at $48.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. LKQ has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $25,879,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

