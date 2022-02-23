Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $203.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Security National Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 201,830 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,740,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 70,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

