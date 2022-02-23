Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.60

Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.60 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.46). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.45), with a volume of 4,969,639 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.81.

Get Canadian Overseas Petroleum alerts:

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the OPL 226 blocks that covers an area of 1,530 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.