Mortice (LON:MORT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.00

Shares of Mortice Limited (LON:MORT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58.

Mortice Company Profile

Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.

