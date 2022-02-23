Mortice (LON:MORT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.00

Shares of Mortice Limited (LON:MORT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58.
Mortice Company Profile (LON:MORT)
