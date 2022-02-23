Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 22,200 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen International (AABVF)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.