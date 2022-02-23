Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.07.

LNC opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,342,000 after buying an additional 82,732 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after buying an additional 687,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

