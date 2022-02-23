Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AIRG opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.73% of Airgain worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

