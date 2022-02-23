Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $102.88.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.
