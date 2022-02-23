MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MGPI opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In other news, insider Michele Lux bought 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $762,289. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $1,970,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $1,576,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

