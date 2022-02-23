TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.