Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.10. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 820,552 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 11,989,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 1,088,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,699,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,661,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,901,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

