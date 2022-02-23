Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

