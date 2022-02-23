Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $136.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

