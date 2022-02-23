United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

UFCS opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $695.25 million, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

