United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.
UFCS opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $695.25 million, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
