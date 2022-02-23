Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Devon Energy stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $58.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 128,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

