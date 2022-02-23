Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
CO stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $511.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.37.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.
About Global Cord Blood
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
