Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CO stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $511.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 400,636 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 914.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

