Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. The company owns and operates iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and its global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $575 billion in assets under management.

