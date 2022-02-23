Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $438.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $4,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

