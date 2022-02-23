Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $338.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.77.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $297.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $213.38 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

