Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

