Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Kamada by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 66.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kamada in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Kamada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

