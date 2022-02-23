Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HWBK stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.51. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $2,137,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

