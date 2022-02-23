Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 104,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 355,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.