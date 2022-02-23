Shake Shack Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Shake Shack stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.52, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Man Group plc grew its stake in Shake Shack by 412.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

