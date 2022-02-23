SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

