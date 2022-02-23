Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allbirds Inc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIRD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $8.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

