Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
