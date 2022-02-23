Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

