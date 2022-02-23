FY2022 EPS Estimates for Valmont Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $12.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE VMI opened at $215.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

