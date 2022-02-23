Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.43

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.43 and traded as low as C$33.21. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$33.71, with a volume of 907,129 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.30.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.43. The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.09.

In related news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.