Wincanton (LON:WIN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $372.86

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 372.86 ($5.07) and traded as low as GBX 369 ($5.02). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 380 ($5.17), with a volume of 167,127 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.07) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £473.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 368.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 372.86.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

