Oportun Financial (OPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Oportun Financial to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.26.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
