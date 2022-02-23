Oportun Financial (OPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Oportun Financial to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

