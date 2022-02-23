Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FTAI stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $34.79.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
