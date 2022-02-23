Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

PXS opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.57. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

