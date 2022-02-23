Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $237.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.