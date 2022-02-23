Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.20. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 380.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

