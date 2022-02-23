Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.20. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $7.27.
In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
