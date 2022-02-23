Synectics (LON:SNX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SNX opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.64. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.17).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

