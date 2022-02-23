PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PVH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in PVH by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

